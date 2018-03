Skies squeeze out a bit more rain this morning in Menlo Park

Anyone walking around Menlo Park around 9:00 this morning would have gotten wet – just like the did Saturday morning. InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ checked his gauges shortly before 11:00 am: “Found .1” in my gauge, now 11.9” season-to-date. Maybe we can creep to a decent 15”.

Rain reports are always welcome not because we need the precipitation but it gives us a chance to use one of Robb Most’s flowers taken in the rain.