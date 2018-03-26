Portola Valley School District to host 2nd annual school maker faire on March 30

Portola Valley School District’s School Maker Faire is a 1-day event being held on Friday, March 30th, from Noon to 4:00 pm at Corte Madera School, Portola Valley. This event, open to the public, will showcase Kindergarten through 8th grade projects created by inventors, tech enthusiasts, hobbyists, crafters, artists and DIYers of all kinds, many of which were designed and developed in the Ormondale and Corte Madera Makerspaces.

These spaces were funded through the 2015 Portola Valley Schools Foundation’s Fund-A-Need. There will be projects on display from students, staff and parents. The school maker faire is independently organized and operated under license from Maker Media, Inc.

Register for the FREE event online.

For more information, email the coordinators of the event: Jason Borgen, Director of Learning & Innovation jborgen@pvsd.net or Sarrie Paguirigan, Maker & Design Coach spaguirigan@pvsd.net

InMenlo file photo