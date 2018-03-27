Easter Egg Hunts planned for March 31 in Atherton and Menlo Park

Atherton’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is on March 31st from 9:30 am to noon; the egg hunt bullhorn sounds at 10:00 am at Holbrook-Palmer Park (150 Watkins Avenue).

In addition to 9,000+ candy eggs hidden in the park for kids under 11 years old, there will be face painters, balloon twisters, a magic show, a bunny rabbit rescue, and pictures with the Easter Bunny, Queen of Hearts and the Mad Hatter. For those young at heart, there will be tours of a Menlo Park fire truck and Atherton classic police cars, as well as Easter gift basket raffles. Bring your appetite for the brunch and barrista (bagels, eggs, pastries, fruit, etc.) and unlimited frozen yogurt truck.

$10 cash-only donation per person at the gate. Easter costumes are welcome, please bring cash and your own basket to collect eggs. Sponsored by the all-volunteer Friends of Holbrook-Palmer Park, the egg hunt is the annual fundraiser benefiting park projects.

Egg hunts take place in two locations in Menlo Park — Burgess Park (701 Laurel St.) and Kelly Park (100 Terminal Ave), provided in partnership with the Menlo Park Firefighters Association and the Menlo Park Fire District.

The Bunny will arrive at 10:00 am for pictures and the hunts will start at 10:20 am. There will be bounce houses, crafts, a candy guess, photo opportunities with the Bunny, and more! Complete details and egg collection rules are online.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2012