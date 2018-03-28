Menlo Park Police Department urges residents to take steps to prevent mail theft during tax season

As we near the peak of tax season, the Menlo Park Police Department suggests taking the following precautions to avoid becoming a victim of mail theft:
- Do not place outgoing mail in your mailbox. Take all outgoing mail to the local post office to mail or drop it in one of the large blue U.S. Postal Service collection boxes.
- Pick up your mail promptly after delivery. Don’t leave it in your mailbox overnight. If you’re expecting checks, credit cards or other valuable items, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up your mail.
- Consider getting a post office box or a locked mailbox to receive mail.
- Sign up for Informed Delivery® through the United States Postal Service so you know what mail to expect to be delivered to you daily.
- Exchange work and vacation schedules with trusted neighbors so you can watch each other’s mailboxes (as well as homes).
- If your mail is stolen, report it immediately to your nearest Postal Inspection Service office and to your local law enforcement agency.
