Spotted: Menlo Fire drone team participating in Cal-OES simulated earthquake exercises

Captain Chris Dennebaum, program coordinator for the Menlo Park Fire District’s Drone Team, along with DJI representative Romeo Durscher, were the only ones allowed to operate Drones inside the Sacramento Sleep Train Arena last week, during “Operation Sentinel Response”, one of two Statewide Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal-OES) simulated earthquake exercises coupled with a radiological terrorist event.

The DJI Drone was equipped with the new and never seen before COBRA Camera system, which guided to each of the victims locations.

The DJI Cobra Camera System is revolutionary for Fire and Rescue Operations in smoky conditions because it can see objects previously not visible by the human eye.