Festive ways to use chocolate rabbits for Easter

It all started during Easter years ago. My kids received so many adorable chocolate bunnies that I thought there has to be something more to do with them besides nibble off the ears.

Bunny Milk became a fun tradition that we still look forward to.

It seems as though chocolate rabbits are multiplying more than ever. The Easter aisles at every store are stocked with all shapes and sizes.

I dare you not to smile at these bunnies with their fresh flower and succulent hats. Simply use a skewer to make a stem-sized hole and adorn with a tiny succulent or any other snippets from the garden. They are the perfect touch of whimsy for centerpiece or place setting.

