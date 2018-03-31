Congresswoman Eshoo hosts community town hall meeting on Social Security on April 3

Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo (D-CA) and Congressman John B. Larson (CT-01) will host a Community Town Hall Meeting on Social Security on Tuesday, April 3rd at 1:30 pm.

The Representatives will present their plans to strengthen Social Security, including their legislation, the Social Security 2100 Act, which increases Social Security benefits, gives senior citizens a tax cut, and ensures the program is solvent for future generations, and will also answer questions about the legislation.

The meeting will take place at the Veterans Memorial Senior Center, 1455 Madison Avenue, Redwood City.