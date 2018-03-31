It’s Easter egg hunt time in Menlo Park

Menlo Park held two Easter egg hunts this morning, one at Kelly Park and the other at Burgess Park. The latter was attended by InMenlo contributing photographer Frances Freyberg, who captured some of the controlled chaos, along with the satisfied and determined egg hunters and the Easter bunny.

The hunt in Menlo is sponsored by the Menlo Park Firefighters Association and the Menlo Park Fire District.

Bounce houses, crafts, and a candy guess kept the festivities going after the hunt.

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2018