Commute.org invites San Mateo County commuters to go green this spring

Commute.org announced the 2018 Commuter Challenge for people who commute to, from or through San Mateo County. Between April 1st and May 31st, people who join the challenge and use alternative modes of transportation will be eligible to winprizes.

Now in its 10th year, the Commuter Challenge encourages people to use alternative methods of transportation such as bicycling, walking, carpooling, vanpooling, shuttles, public transit or telework to commute. The goal is to encourage people to try alternative modes other than driving alone with chances to win weekly prizes and be entered into a drawing for one of five grand prizes.

This year’s challenge will highlight the benefits that “green commutes” have on our environment. Participants will be ranked by the CO 2 reductions their green commutes generate during the challenge. Everyone who participates will be able to track their personal commute impact, which includes calories burned, money saved, and CO 2 reduction.

Participants qualify for weekly and grand prize drawings by logging their commutes on STAR, Commute.org’s easy to use online tool, which can be accessed at my.commute.org. The STAR tool has a new smart phone app for trip logging as well as a direct link to Scoop and Strava that allows commuters to automatically log their commutes.

By signing up at my.commute.org and logging their green commutes, participants will be entered to win one of the featured weekly prizes (Fitbit Altatm, Amazon Kindle, Audible gift card, Spotify® gift card, Clipper Card® and more). Participants also earn a chance to win one of the five grand prizes – $200 REI® gift card, $300 Clipper® card, Amazon Kindle Oasis, Fitbittm Ionic and a EcoReco e-scooter. For more details about the 2018 Commuter Challenge please visit www.commute.org.