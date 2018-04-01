Line up of April speakers announced by Menlo Park Kiwanis Club

A wide variety of subjects are covered by invited speakers at the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club luncheons at Allied Arts each month. The public is invited to these lunches held each Tuesday at noon.

April 3: Angie Ibarra, Executive Director of Generations United, is a native San Franciscan born to immigrant parents. Caring for the needs of the poor and empowering families is her passion. She understands firsthand the difficulties of growing up in the Bay Area on welfare, with a single mother and many siblings. Ms. Ibarra spent 25+ years in Corporate America, while volunteering her time reaching out to youth, women and families. Her vision is to equip and mobilize teams of caring volunteers who work with local schools, providing much needed support in education to under-resourced families.

April 10: Bo Crane (pictured) has written numerous books and contributed articles to even more publications. He will reveal “Another Look at Menlo Park’s Past.” His other books and articles have included historical fiction of four eras set around the Los Angeles River, a non-fiction treatise regarding the spread of Christianity, a book on Pescadero, a fictional account of a group of road bicyclists, a biography of an early pioneer who initially flourished but ultimately failed in the foothills west of Palo Alto, and a book of 50 of poetry.

April 17: Carl Mauck brings his love of flying to his talk, “An Airline Pilot’s View of Passenger Disturbances.” Every week another airline is chastised about how it’s handled passengers or pets. It’s only fair to hear these stories from the pilot’s perspective. He will share his experiences, changes in the airlines approach to passenger problems, and the impact of social media’s magnification of passenger incidents.

April 24: Hanna Malik is on the board of Okizu Support, a group that provides peer support, respite, mentoring, and recreational programs to meet the needs of all members of families affected by childhood cancer. Okizu (oak-eye-zoo) comes from the Sioux language and means unity, to come together, to heal from a hurt, to make whole. For 36 years, Okizu has been committed to the continuing support of Oncology, Siblings, Family, Bereavement, and Teens-N-Twenties programs.

Kiwanis Club Meetings are held every Tuesday at Allied Arts Center, from 12:00 – 1:15, and the club welcomes visitors. Contact the club to attend any of the programs or for more details.

