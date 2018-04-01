Signs of Easter spring up around town

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on April 1, 2018

To wish our readers, Happy Easter/Happy Spring, we’re featuring some signs of Easter that popped up around town.

The Easter basket with egg handle is a 25-year tradition, always ably filled with flowers by J Floral Art.

The Alleluia sign is at Trinity Church in Menlo Park.

About the rejected peep, the four-year-old said to his father, “Dad, you finish then.”

Finally, that’s an Easter bunny ice sculpture carrying those jelly beans.

Floral basket by Linda Hubbard; Alleluia sign by Frances Freyberg; rejected peeps by Matt Cobleigh; bunny ice sculpture by Walter Keith. All (c) 2018

