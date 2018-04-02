LB Steak in downtown Menlo Park has closed

The final “Sunday special” prime rib dinner was served at LB Steak in Menlo Park last night. The restaurant has closed “in order to re-concept.”

A press release about the closing stated: “During the summer of 2018, the venue will re-open showcasing a new approachable dining concept, the details of which are currently being developed…LB Steak Menlo Park was open for almost six years and is very thankful for all of the support that the community has shown.”

When the restaurant first opened, prices were higher than average for downtown Menlo Park and, true to its name, steaks were featured. Over the years, the menu expanded beyond steak with dining options at various price points, including terrific burgers at lunch.

It always had one of, if not the best happy hours in town, which became even more pleasant when outdoor seating was expanded in 2017.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2017