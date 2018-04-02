Tickets on sale for Filoli’s 30th annual flower show, “California Kaledioscope”

Filoli’s 30th annual Flower Show, “California Kaleidoscope,” will take place from May 31st through June 3rd, spotlighting over 80 floral displays from a range of professional exhibitors and florists, including an exposition of Ikebana designs by local artists who specialize in the unique Japanese floral art form.

The 2018 Flower Show exhibitors include American Rhododendron Society, Beekeepers Guild of San Mateo, Peninsula Orchid Society and the Peninsula Rose Society, among many others. This year’s Flower Show will also offer a Challenge Bouquet exhibit, featuring nine florists who use the same selection of flowers and blooms to create nine uniquely remarkable arrangements.

Ticket holders are invited to roam the historic rooms and tour the gardens where colorful sculptures made by local glass artists will be on display along with the Garden House, which will be transformed into a spectacular setting by distinguished Event Planner Robert Fountain.

To purchase tickets, please visit https://filoli.org/ or call the Filoli Tickets Office at 650-364-8300 ext. 508. Tickets may also be purchased via email: tickets@filoli.org.

Photo by Scott Loftesness taken at Filoli in 2014 (c) 2014