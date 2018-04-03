Five seniors perform for final time at M-A Dance Team Show & Fundraiser

Five seniors — Olivia Bloom, Grace Geiser, Kaley Garrett, and twins Lara and Sofia Karadogan — who have performed together on the Menlo-Atherton High School dance team for all four years, will be dancing in their last performance at the annual M-A Dance Team Show and Fundraiser, on Thursday, April 5, at 6:30 pm at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center.

The team performs at all home football and basketball games in the fall and winter, as well as numerous rallies and school events throughout the year.

“Being on dance team has shaped my high school experience into four years of united spirit and community,” said Sofia. “When I look back on high school, I will remember the excitement and thrill of performing as a team.”

Added Olivia: “Being on the team for four years has been such a great experience. I have bonded with each and every member of the team, and the five seniors this year have grown together as a hard-working, tight-knit unit. I will always remember performing with the girls and learning from them over the years.”

“The Seniors have been great leaders and mentors to us.” said junior Isabella Montoya. They make our team strong and motivate us to perform our best!”

Tickets ($10 student; $16 adult) are available in advance online or at the door.

Pictured top from left to right are Sofia, Lara, Grace, Olivia and Kaley