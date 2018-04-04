Divers complete Menlo Park reservoir inspections and cleaning

Did you know Menlo Park Municipal Water owns and operates two drinking water reservoirs? The reservoirs are located near Highway 280 and Sand Hill Road.

The reservoirs’ interior and exterior are cleaned and inspected on a periodic basis to maintain proper operations. The City employs a contractor with certified commercial divers using an underwater vacuum to remove sediment and conduct inspections.

The divers’ helmets are fitted with a high-resolution video camera that provides real-time video and sound documentation of the divers’ findings, including any problem areas. This allows the City to identify and address maintenance issues before serious problems arise.

For more information on the City’s water system, visit menlopark.org/water.

Editor’s note: Many Menlo Park residents are served by California Water Co. which has a reservoir at Bear Gulch.

