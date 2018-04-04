Learn about proper tree care at a workshop on April 7

Menlo Park city arborist Christian Bonner will be showing residents how to maintain and care for their trees while using water efficiently and effectively. The workshop will demonstrate proper tree care and maintenance, including pruning and irrigation techniques with a water-conscious mindset.

Please dress for the elements, bring a pair of your favorite gardening gloves, and be prepared to get your hands dirty! Light refreshments will be provided.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 7 from 9:00 am to noon at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center (700 Alma St.)

The class is free but registration, available online, is required.

This class is sponsored by the City of Menlo Park and the Bay Area Water Supply Conservation Agency (BAWSCA).

InMenlo file photo (c) 2011