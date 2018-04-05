Free compost giveaway at Bedwell Bayfront Park the first Saturday of the month

A free compost giveaway is held at Bedwell Bayfront Park on the first Saturday of every month (except December and January) starting at 7:00 am.

Residents should bring proof of residency, shovels and containers, and be prepared to help themselves to the large pile of compost just inside the park entrance. The compost comes from residential recycling of organic material through the curbside collection program and is available while supplies last.

Rules for compost pick up: