Free compost giveaway at Bedwell Bayfront Park the first Saturday of the month

A free compost giveaway is held at Bedwell Bayfront Park on the first Saturday of every month (except December and January) starting at 7:00 am.
Residents should bring proof of residency, shovels and containers, and be prepared to help themselves to the large pile of compost just inside the park entrance. The compost comes from residential recycling of organic material through the curbside collection program and is available while supplies last.
Rules for compost pick up:
- This program is for Menlo Park residents only and not for commercial use.
- The packing of truck beds is prohibited.
- Residents are welcome to take up to one cubic yard of compost, which is equivalent to two 96-gallon garbage carts.
