Free shredding and recycling of confidential files and electronics for Menlo Park residents on April 7

Free shredding and cycling will be offered to Menlo Park residents on April 7 from 9:00 am to noon, City Corporation Yard, 333 Burgess Dr.

Residents will need to bring proof of residency such as a utility bill or driver’s license with Menlo Park address and businesses will need to provide a Menlo Park business license or business card.

Confidential document destruction is limited to three standard bankers boxes (10″ x 12″ x 15″) per household. Materials will be shredded on-site so participants can watch their documents being destroyed. Documents with paper clips, staples and binder clips are acceptable.

Electronics accepted for recycling include televisions, computer monitors, personal computers, DVD players, printers, scanners, radios, video game consoles and cellular phones. A limit of five fluorescent tubes/bulbs per resident/business will be accepted.

Unacceptable items include household appliances like fans, floor heaters, smoke detectors, vacuum cleaners, cooktops, dishwashers, microwaves, ovens, stoves, refrigerators, freezers, and any household hazardous waste.

Shred event lasts until time listed or until truck is full, whichever comes first.

This event is sponsored by the City of Menlo Park and ReThink Waste.