Journey with wildlife photographer Joan Sparks to the depths of the Amazon on April 9

Photographer Joan Sparks will share stories and images from her two-week trip into the Amazon Jungle with National Geographic photographers. The program takes place on April 9 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at the Menlo Park Library.

Through Joan’s photography, learn more about the plants, birds, and reptiles that inhabit this special place.

Wildlife photographer Joan Sparks is a contributor to Bay Nature magazine. Her work has been shown at The Jennings Pavilion in Atherton, Filoli Gardens in Woodside, Triton Museum in Santa Clara, and the Seymour Marine Discovery Center at the Long Marine Lab in Santa Cruz.

This program is made possible thanks to funding from the Menlo Park Friends of the Library.