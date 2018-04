“Atmospheric river” sputters more than drenches Menlo Park

The “atmospheric river” that forecasters predicted would drench the Bay Area today sputtered on and off today in Menlo Park.

The rain began last night and continued through the day, with brief patches of blue between showers.

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “As of 3:20 pm, my report is .4” for the day and 12.3” season-to-date. Perhaps other backyards had more. Last year the total was over 30”.

The rain is expected to continue until late Saturday morning,