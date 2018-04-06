Misako Kambe’s “Beauty of Wood Fire, Vol. 3” is on display at Portola Art Gallery

Beauty of Wood Fire, Vol. 3, – carved ceramic creations by Misako Kambe is on display during the month of April at the Portola Art Gallery in Menlo Park

The exhibition includes Misako’s recent ceramic art works produced at two wood fire kiln sites: “Hikarigama-kiln” in Elkton, Oregon and “Richard Carter Studio” in Napa, California.

Misako begins by hand carving her wheel-thrown ceramics using a variety of techniques. Next, natural wood ashes produced during the firing process deposit onto the carved, textured ceramic surface, making various and beautiful effects. Each firing produces a unique result, depending on the design of the kiln, season, temperature,

humidity, density of the loading location in the kiln, quality of the wood, and the people who do the firing.

A reception for the artist will be held on Saturday, April 7, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. The gallery is located at the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road.

Photo of Misako Kambe by Gillian Bostock, taken in 2012; the wood fired carved vase by Misako Kambe is one of the featured art works that are included in her April show