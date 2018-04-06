Poet Lisa Rosenberg reads from her debut collection on April 10

Menlo Park resident Lisa Rosenberg, who is San Mateo County Poet Laureate, will read from her debut collection, A Different Physics, winner of the 2017 Red Mountain Poetry Prize at The Terraces of Los Gatos on Tuesday, April 10.

The reading will include an informal Q&A and book signing. The event is free and open to the public.

Lisa, who InMenlo profiled in November, 2016, holds degrees in physics and creative writing and received a Wallace Stegner Fellowship in poetry from Stanford University. She worked for many years in engineering and flew as a private pilot.

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2016