Poet Lisa Rosenberg reads from her debut collection on April 10

by Contributed Content on April 6, 2018

Menlo Park resident Lisa Rosenberg, who is San Mateo County Poet Laureate, will read from her debut collection, A Different Physics, winner of the 2017 Red Mountain Poetry Prize at The Terraces of Los Gatos on Tuesday, April 10.

The reading will include an informal Q&A and book signing. The event is free and open to the public.

Lisa, who InMenlo profiled in November, 2016, holds degrees in physics and creative writing and received a Wallace Stegner Fellowship in poetry from Stanford University. She worked for many years in engineering and flew as a private pilot.

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2016

