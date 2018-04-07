Pineapple Express picks up overnight in Menlo Park

The “atmospheric river” that forecasters warned was coming Friday finally picked up steam overnight in Menlo Park with steady rain falling from about 7:00 pm to 7:00 this morning.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “.7” overnight is my report. Now 13” season-to-date.”

The two-days of rain is the result of Typhoon Jelawat, which originated in Philippines before hitting Hawaii, hence the “Pineapple Express” moniker.

Featured with our report this morning is one of InMenlo contributing photograph Robb Most’s series of flowers caught in the rain, this one a California Poppy, which was designated the state flower in 1903. Ironically, yesterday (April 6) was California Poppy Day.

Photo by Robb Most (c)2018