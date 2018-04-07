Two Menlo Park public elementary schools receive accolades

Encinal Elementary School is among the honorees of this year’s California Distinguished Schools Award from the California Department of Education This recognition caps off an exciting year the school was recognized as a county leader in raising the achievement for all students.

Encinal is a previous winner of the California Distinguished School, National Blue Ribbon School, and California Gold Ribbon School awards. The Encinal team will be honored at the California School Recognition Program Awards Ceremony on May 3.

Oak Knoll Elementary School has been awarded a 2018 Kent Award for its Embracing Our Differences Month. The J. Russell Kent Awards, sponsored by the San Mateo County School Boards Association, are designed to spotlight outstanding programs in San Mateo County public schools. Oak Knoll’s goal with Embracing Our Differences Month is to build awareness around students who are differently abled and to expand the spirit of inclusiveness at the school, emphasizing a message of “difference not deficit.”

This year’s program included a puppet show about Tourette Syndrome, a performance by the Urban Jazz Dance Company (a dance company that happens to be deaf), classroom discussions and more. It explored ways in which we are all more alike than different and challenged students to look at how our society can be more accessible to those with special needs. The Oak Knoll team will be recognized at the 2018 Kent Awards Ceremony on May 18.