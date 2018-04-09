Young Artivists: the Social Justice Sewing Academy visits on April 18

Art meets social movement with the young quilters of the Social Justice Sewing Academy on Wednesday, April 18 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm at the Menlo Park Main Library.

Members of the Social Justice Sewing Academy will be joined by docents from the

San Jose Museum of Quilts and Textiles, which will be hosting Generation of Change: A Movement, Not a Moment from April 25 through July 15. Each quilt on display is an act of social justice, created by a teen, revealing that equality is a concern, regardless of age.

This is one of a series of presentations in association with the traveling exhibition Wherever There’s A Fight: A History of Civil Liberties in California, on display throughout April and May 2018 at the Menlo Park Main Library. This program is made possible thanks to funding from the Menlo Park Friends of the Library.

About the Social Justice Sewing Academy

Founded in 2016, the Social Justice Sewing Academy is an art program that bridges artistic expression with activism. By using textile art as a vehicle for personal transformation and community cohesion, SJSA empowers youth to become agents of social change. Artist-mentors, youth, and community members are brought together to learn and create through community-centered projects. The Social Justice Sewing Academy currently offers a full-time 6-week summer program and workshop programming year long. The ultimate goal of SJSA is to create conscious art activists who will use their creativity and imagination to change their world one stitch at the time.

About the San Jose Museum of Quilts and Textiles

The first museum in the United States to focus exclusively on quilts and textiles as an art form, the San Jose Museum of Quilts & Textiles celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2017. With compelling exhibitions of historical and contemporary textiles, engaging gallery walks and artist talks for adults, and a highly successful educational outreach program, the organization aims to increase the public’s awareness, understanding, and appreciation of quilts and textiles as a form of artistic and cultural expression that people worldwide have practiced for thousands of years.