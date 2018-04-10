“Child & Parent Mindfulness for Everyday Life” is topic of workshop starting April 17

“Child & Parent Mindfulness for Everyday Life,” a parenting workshop for parents and youth (age 11-15), will take place over eight sessions from 7:00 to 8:00 pm beginning Tuesday, April 17. The workshops will be help at Trinity Church (330 Ravenswood Ave.) in Menlo Park.

Leading the series is physician and mindfulness expert Dr. Amy Saltzman. Both a trained MD and a practitioner of holistic medicine, she is a mother and author of A Still Quiet Place: A Mindfulness Program for Teaching Children and Adolescents to Ease Stress and Difficult Emotions.

Dr. Saltzman’s research, some of which was conducted at Stanford, has convinced her that there are concrete steps parents and children can take to help children navigate these formational years between childhood and adulthood with calm and resilience.

The cost of the workshops, which are open to the community and continue on Tuesday evenings through June 5, is $10 a session, $80 for the series. Register here.

If schedule conflicts prevent both parent and child from attending together, a parent may attend on their own.