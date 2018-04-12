15th Annual Circle of Support Luncheon featuring Dr. Tina Payne Bryson set for April 27

Dr. Tina Payne Bryson, a leading voice in the world of psychotherapy and brain-based learning, will be the featured speaker at the 15th Annual Circle of Support Luncheon in Menlo Park on April 27.

Dr. Bryson will address this year’s theme “Today’s Youth and Their Mental Wellness,” with remarks drawn from her practice and research on nurturing youths’ resilience, empathy and receptivity. Also at the event, the San Francisco 49ers Community Relations and 49ers Foundation will be honored for their long-standing programming in support of vulnerable youth and families.

Registration is now open for this free event, which will be held at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park on Friday, April 27, 2018. The annual luncheon attracts nearly 300 guests for an informative presentation on a timely topic related to the work of Family & Children Services of Silicon Valley, a division of Caminar, which is celebrating 70 years of serving local youth and families.

Guests will have the opportunity to make a gift in support of the organization’s community programs at the event. To register or learn more about the 15th Annual Circle of Support Luncheon, visit www.fcservices.org/circle-of-support, send email to development@caminar.org, or call 650.513.1509.