Downtown parking structure community meeting scheduled for April 16

The Menlo Park community is invited to share input on potential uses of a downtown parking structure. Uses may include, but are not limited to, retail, entertainment, housing, etc.

City staff is currently in the process of researching potential development opportunities. Staff will compile community feedback for an upcoming presentation to City Council.

The meeting will take place on Monday, April 16, 2018, at 6:30 pm in the City Council Chambers, 701 Laurel St.

In February 2018, the City Council approved their annual work plan with a focus on a potential downtown parking structure as one of six top priorities. This involves determining potential uses, siting, funding and design of a downtown parking structure. City staff is embarking on the evaluation of multiple options for developing a parking structure and/or mixed-use development.

According to a 2010 Downtown Menlo Park Parking Study, 80% of parking spaces were in use during peak hours in the downtown area:

– Parking plazas – 1,186 spaces

– On-street parking – 409 spaces

– Total spaces – 1,596 spaces

