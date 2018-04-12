Investigation of suspicious substance closes Menlo Park City Hall and police department

Early this morning (4/12), Menlo Park police officers requested the assistance of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District to address a suspicious substance brought to the police department.

The individual had initially received the substance through the mail. Both fire and police personnel followed established protocols when dealing with the potentially hazardous materials.

As a precaution, the Police Department and City Hall were temporarily closed and employees directed to other facilities. The substance was subsequently determined to be inert. City Hall reopened at approximately 8:40 a.m.