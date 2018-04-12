Investigation of suspicious substance closes Menlo Park City Hall and police department

by Contributed Content on April 12, 2018

Early this morning (4/12), Menlo Park police officers requested the assistance of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District to address a suspicious substance brought to the police department.

The individual had initially received the substance through the mail. Both fire and police personnel followed established protocols when dealing with the potentially hazardous materials.

As a precaution, the Police Department and City Hall were temporarily closed and employees directed to other facilities. The substance was subsequently determined to be inert. City Hall reopened at approximately 8:40 a.m.

Tagged as: Menlo Park City Hall, Menlo Park Fire, Menlo Park Police Department

{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }

Craig April 12, 2018 at 12:52 pm

Better call in the FBI to investigate the “inert” material…..was it from Zuckerberg who testilied in front of congress?

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: