Wednesday evening’s rain moistens spring flowers

It rained last night with streets and foliage still damp this morning. Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “The ‘dent’ in my gauge was .1”. I am now 13.1” season-to-date. You can tell InMenlo folk to spread their fingers to approximate .1”. It may not seem like much but we can know all the ground surfaces received it willingly.”

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2018