Atherton celebrates Earth Day on April 21 by screening “The New Fire”

The 2018 Atherton Earth Day celebration will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2018, from noon to 4:00 pm at the Menlo-Atherton High School Performing Arts Center. This will be an educational event on current topics related to climate change and how technology may help to solve this crisis.

With support from the town’s Environmental Programs Committee, there will be screening a documentary film “The New Fire,” about the ways in which fourth generation nuclear energy technologies may help in fighting climate change.

Following the screening, there will be a panel discussion with the filmmaker, David Schumacher, and a distinguished panel of speakers including Ken Caldeira from Stanford, Ross Koningstein from Google, and others A light lunch and refreshments will be provided.

Click here to sign up to attend this free event. at Eventbrite

The film and event are suitable for all ages but will especially provide inspiration for those concerned about climate change, students interested in STEM subjects and those interested in seeing how entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley and elsewhere are tackling the challenge of meeting society’s growing need for massive amounts of clean, carbon-free energy.

Please contact Nestor Delgado, Sustainability Coordinator, at (650) 752-0544 or ndelgado@ci.atherton.ca.us for more information about this upcoming event.