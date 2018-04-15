USA Olympic soccer player Julie Foudy headlines Peninsula College Fund event

USA Olympic soccer player Julie Foudy is hosting a “sock-talk” on overcoming obstacles and stress at the Peninsula College Fund’s annual fundraiser on April 27, 2018, at 7:00 pm at Sacred Heart School (150 Valparaiso Ave., Atherton).

Foudy served as president of the Women’s Sports Foundation. In 2006, she co-founded the Julie Foudy Sports Leadership Academy, an organization focused on developing leadership skills in teenage girls. In 2007, she was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame with her teammate, Mia Hamm.

She is currently an analyst, reporter and the primary color commentator for women’s soccer telecasts on ESPN.

Foudy will moderate an informal panel discussion on finding self- confidence and self-advocacy based on her book Choose to Matter: Being Courageously and Fabulously YOU.

Panelists include:

– Al Camarillo, Stanford Professor

– Anna Dapelo-Garcia, Founder, Lean In Latinas

– Brandi Chastain, Olympic Gold Medalist, Author, Coach

– Elizabeth Magana, Board & Donor Relations Manager, Ronald McDonald House, PCF Alumni President

“It is such an honor to be part of this panel and give back to an organization that is near and dear to my heart, Peninsula College Fund (PCF),” said Elizabeth. “To be able to empower students by finding their self-confidence despite their obstacles, is inspiring.”

Tickets are $40 for adults, $20 for students, and $10 extra for Julie’s book. Tickets may be purchased online.

The Peninsula College Fund was founded by Menlo Park resident Charles Schmuck.

Photo of Julie Foudy by Charles Schmuck (c) 2012