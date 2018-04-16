Skies open up over Menlo Park this morning

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on April 16, 2018

InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ had just emailed a report of only .05″ overnight, making a it 13.15″ season-to-date, when the skies opened up.

“How about this unusual weather and rain?,” he said . “At 7:50 am the sunshine was shining. Then at 8:20 it became dark and rainy. I will get back later in the day with an update. This is almost fun unless one has to drive in it!”

This writer got caught in the 8:20 downpour, only on top of Big Dish it was pea-sized hail!

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured the downpour in downtown Menlo.

Shortly before 4:00 pm, Bill updated his report: “My accumulated rainfall since last evening is .2”. This brings my season-to-date total to 13.3”. This has been quite a day of cycles of blue sky and sunshine to dark clouds and showers.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2018

