Come join Cheeky Monkey Toys, and celebrate at two upcoming events

Cheeky Monkey Toys in Menlo Park (640 Santa Cruz Avenue) invites you to two upcoming events: our Earth Day Celebration, and our May Day Celebration.

On Sunday, April 22, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, join us outside the store for Earth Day, and paint Kindness Rocks to share with your friends and family. Be bold, brave, and colorful — spread kindness and positivity by painting and hiding rocks throughout your community! Come inside and continue to be inspired with all types of art kits, including painting, sewing, and knitting. Our team members are here to help you create beautiful messages of sharing, caring, kindness, and compassion.

“The earth laughs in flowers.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson. On Sunday, April 29, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, join the Cheeky Monkey team for May Day to make flower crafts. Play with color and shape, and let your imagination run wild! Share your creations with family and friends, brighten the world, and laugh with the flowers!