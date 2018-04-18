Menlo Park Sidewalk Spring Art Stroll takes place April 20-22, 2018

The Menlo Park Sidewalk Spring Art Stroll, celebrating its 36th year, welcomes visitors to browse among the handcrafted works of more than 90 artists whose displays include fine jewelry, photography from many different perspectives, decorative and functional ceramics, abstract and representational paintings, gorgeous turned woodwork and much more.

Unlike an online shopping experience, patrons have the opportunity to engage the artisans, create a unique experience for themselves and find a wonderful art treasure with a story to bring home or to give as a gift. This event is the perfect opportunity to be inspired by the artists’ creativity and passion and to support these individual artisans by engaging, connecting with and purchasing their handcrafted artwork and supporting many California artists.

This annual free, family event, sponsored by the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce, takes place along Santa Cruz Avenue off El Camino Real Friday and Saturday, April 20 and 21, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Sunday, April 22 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.