“Islamophobia and its Impact” is topic at Menlo Park Library on April 24

What is Islamophobia, how is it spread — and what can be done to reverse its negative impacts?

Islamic Networks Group (ING) Founder and Executive Director Maha Elgenaidi will talk about xenophobia as it has been experienced by many different groups throughout American and European history, and will discuss the current state of Islamophobia and the efforts to combat it.

This is one of a series of presentations in association with the traveling exhibition Wherever There’s A Fight: A History of Civil Liberties in California, on display throughout April and May at the Menlo Park Main Library.

The talk will take place on April 24 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at the Menlo Park Library.