Menlo Park celebrates Earth Day in numerous ways and places, thanks to Menlo Spark

Menlo Spark is doing some fun events this week in Menlo Park for earth day.

Last Tuesday, we helped students at Oak Knoll Elementary School make pledges for one thing they’ll do for Earth Day this year, posting those pledges, making a paper tree (below left). Oak Knoll faculty and parent volunteers have done an amazing job teaching kids about how to reduce waste, recycle, and compost. They also introduced the Menlo Green Challenge to boost sustainability and climate action in the community.

On Wednesday, Menlo Spark joined students at Menlo-Atherton High School for an environmental fair during lunchtime. We talked to students about what they’re empowered to do to lower their carbon footprint and become environmental leaders.

On Friday, we’ll celebrate earth day with the super kids at the Boys & Girls Club in Belle Haven. SunWork’s Tom Kabat, and Facebook’s Lauren Swezey will join us to talk about the new solar panels on the clubhouse, and build tiny do-it-yourself solar ovens.

Next Tuesday, five environmental leaders in Menlo Park will receive special Certificates of Recognition from Menlo Park’s Mayor Ohtaki during the City Council Meeting. The winner of the Menlo Green Challenge will also receive a $50 gift certificate from Cafe Zoe. We’ll reveal those winners soon!

Everyone can Spark Green in 2018 with the www.MenloGreenChallenge. We’re grateful to the City, schools and communities of Menlo Park, for rising to the Challenge and taking so many climate actions for Earth Day!

Diane Bailey is Executive Director of Menlo Spark