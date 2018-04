Spotted: Aladdin Jr. being performed by La Entrada School students

For the school’s spring musical, La Entrada is performing Aladdin Jr. There’s a performance tonight (Friday, April 20) at 7:00 pm at Hillview Middle School (corner of Santa Cruz Avenue and Elder) in Menlo Park. Fun for the entire family. Tickets are available at the door or online.

Photo by Laura Hamilton (c) 2028