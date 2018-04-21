City of Menlo Park wants residents’ input about parks and recreation

The City of Menlo Park is in the process of updating the its Parks and Recreation Facilities Master Plan.

Over the course of the next year, the City will be gathering input from the local community about what you have, what you would like to keep, what you might like to improve. and what future amenities you would like to see brought to Menlo Park’s recreation system within the next 20 years.

The first Community Workshop is scheduled for April 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, 700 Alma St., Menlo Park.

InMenlo file photo of toddler at Burgess Park (c) 2012