Outdoor family movie night at Hillview on April 27 features “Sing”

Hillview Middle School will be hosting a family outdoor movie night on the field on Friday, April 27 at 7:30 pm. This event is open to all ages, a chance for parents and children to enjoy time together. The school requires that there is one adult present for every eight children who attend and that they stay with their group throughout the movie.

The movie playing will be Sing from Illumination Entertainment, a story of perseverance and determination, rated PG. Bring small bills to buy bake goods along with $2 popcorn, and $1 water. Los Carnalitos, a 5-star Yelp food truck with Mexican cuisine, will be on site at 7:30 pm.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), an international organization dedicated to raising money to fund and research Type 1 Diabetes.

Interested in attending? RSVP here to help give us an accurate headcount.