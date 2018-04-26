Restrooms are coming to Jack W. Lyle Park in early 2019

Jack W. Lyle Park, located at Middle Avenue and Fremont Street, will be getting a restroom facility in early 2019.

The restroom will be located next to Rosener House and will serve the community and the many field user groups, such as the American Youth Soccer Organization, Alpine Strikers Soccer and Grizzlies lacrosse sports teams. The restroom facility will include family-friendly amenities and water efficient fixtures.

The City of Menlo Park will accept and open bids on April 27, 2018. Depending on the bid results, it is anticipated that the award for the construction contract will happen in June 2018.

Once a contractor is on-board, the project will involve ordering the restrooms and performing the associated site work required for the installation of the facility.

