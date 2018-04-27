Menlo Mavens water polo team participates in Senior Games this weekend

“The best part is we compete against women closer to our age,” explains Peggy Propp as the Menlo Mavens water polo team heads to the Senior Games this weekend in Moraga.

The team, which practices two days a week includes women aged 25-65 (top photo) from all walks of life. One player is pregnant with her third child, while another just welcomed her fifth grandchild!

Rebecca Pinto, who has swum and played water polo off and on for over 40+ years, says she prefers competing as part of a team rather than in individual sports, as you can “spread the pressure. It’s much more enjoyable, being part of a team.”

“I never imagined I would get to play on a water polo team,” explains Megan Ancker. She picked up the sport at age 50, having watched her children play for years. “When I am in the pool, I am 100% there, thinking about making good passes or playing good defense.”

Even in the Senior Games, the Mavens will play teams in a younger age bracket. “And, many of us are playing women we have competed against for years, so the talking in the pool is very different from the trash talking you might hear in a high school soccer game!” laughs Peggy.

For more information on this weekend’s competition, visit 2018 Bay Area Senior Games. Interested in learning more? Contact the team manager.

Photos of practice scrimmage by Robb Most (c) 2018