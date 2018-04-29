13th annual M-A Big Bear Run set for May 6

The community is invited to participate in the 13th annual Big Bear Run which benefits Menlo-Atherton High School athletics on May 6 at 9:00 am.

Professionally timed 5K run/walk with track finish. Kids welcome! No dogs or bikes. Start at Menlo-Atherton High School, 555 Middlefield Road, Atherton.

Online registration available on RunSignup through May 2; $23.00/students and $38.00/adults

Pre-registration (in person): Friday, May 4, 2:30-6:00pm, gym parking lot on Ringwood. Pick-up t-shirts and bibs.

Race day registration on Sunday, May 6, from 7:30 am to 8:50am; $30.00/students and $45.00/adults.

InMenlo file photo of previous Big Bear Run