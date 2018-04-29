Springtide Comedy Medley comes to M-A PAC on May 2

Are you interested in Cirque Du Soleil, Pitch Perfect, or Whose Line Is It Anyway? Do you wish to broaden your children’s experiential learning in the performing arts center? Would you like to relax in a theater with your friends and share a hilarious night out?

Join the City of Menlo Park’s spring event at Menlo-Atherton’s Performing Arts Center on May 2 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Springtide Comedy Medley presents fun for all ages. Be ready to laugh, smile, and come on stage if you’re brave enough!

$10 advance purchase by May 1st; $12 at the door.

Here’s the line up: Nikki Borodi presents Kate and the Beanstalk, an acrobatic storytelling experience as she plays a ukulele while being juggled on her partner’s feet. Using only their voices, Business Casual performs A Cappella. Un-scripted Theater Company provides an improvisational theatrical experience with guest participation. For more information, please visit the city’s event section.

From Menlo Park Updates; used with permission.