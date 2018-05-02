Menlo Park’s annual Kite Day is May 5

Enjoy a beautiful breezy day at Bedwell Bayfront Park for Menlo Park’s annual Kite Day on May 5, 2018 from Noon to 3:00 pm.

Bring the family and watch hundreds of kites fill the Menlo Park sky with gorgeous views of the San Francisco Bay.

Kite Day is free to the public, but you may purchase a kite and hot dog lunch for $6 or a snow cone for $1 at the event.

Come enjoy kite flying, a picnic lunch, a bounce house, airbrush tattoos, face painting, and a petting zoo! Also, if the wind is strong enough, you’ll see Mega Fish (a giant 46′ kite).

Kite Day is sponsored by the West Bay Sanitary District, Menlo Park Kiwanis Club, and Take it Outside California!

InMenlo file photo (c) 2015