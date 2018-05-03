Chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel set to open Camper this summer in former LB Steak space

The long-rumored restaurant opening in Menlo Park by chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel is coming this summer. Camper will serve seasonal, organic fare for dinner and weekend brunch in a 4,000 sq. foot, 70-seat venue that was formerly occupied by LB Steak, the interior of which is being redesigned.

Chef-Partner Greg Kuzia-Carmel, who hails from Cotogna and Per Se explains: “Camper originated as a simple idea — bring our collective experiences and travels to this welcoming community by way of deliciously crafted fare and warm hospitality. We are excited to join forces with Roland Passot and his dining group to embark upon this venture.” Passot operates La Folie in San Francisco, Left Bank in Menlo Park, and a number of other restaurants in the South Bay.

Managing Partner Logan Levant, from Buttercake Bakery in Los Angeles, highlights the space’s versatility. “We’ll be a neighborhood restaurant where you can go for everything from an early dinner with kids, to a celebratory meal, to a memorable private function, all with a high level of service in a relaxed environment.”

Among the signature menu offerings will be handmade pastas, Camper roast chicken and an array of craft cocktails. The dining room will feature a communal table, bar and patio seating, and flexible private function spaces.

Camper will be located at 898 Santa Cruz Avenue, on the corner of University Drive, in Menlo Park, California. Follow the progress of the project @CamperMP on Instagram and Facebook.