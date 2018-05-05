Menlo Park Kiwanis Club member honored for 25 years of service on National Rebuilding Day

Menlo Park Kiwanis Club member Tom Sako recently received an award for his 25 years of continued service on National Rebuilding Day, the signature event of Rebuilding Together. He has organized the Kiwanis effort every year, and, as a local contractor, he has provided the leadership and planning needed to manage up to 20 volunteers to make sure all of the work could be completed in just one day.

Each year on the last Saturday in April, National Rebuilding Day unites the largest nationwide group of volunteers from all walks of life to rehabilitate homes and community facilities in an effort to revitalize local communities, —providing much needed, and sometimes critical, life-saving repairs, for vulnerable families. This includes fixing homes and buildings in need of painting inside and out; repairing gutters, fences, steps, window sills and doors; and yard cleanup.

Local and national leadership of Rebuilding Together were on hand to present the award to Sako. Pictured are Cari Pang Chen, Associate Director, Rebuilding Together Peninsula; Caroline Blakely, CEO of Rebuilding Together (national office); Lily Hinde; Dan Hinde; Seana O’Shaughnessy, Western Regional Director, Rebuilding Together; and Menlo Park Kiwanis Club members Tom Sako, who received the well-deserved award, Bill Zonner, Mark Ghanbari, Timothy Wright, and Tom Boeddiker.