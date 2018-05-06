“Human Trafficking in the Bay Area” is topic of talk on May 8

The full scope of human trafficking in the United States includes sex slavery, forced labor, and domestic servitude, as well as consumer choices that impact exploitative child labor practices overseas.

Betty Ann Boeving Hagenau, Founder and Executive Director of the Bay Area Anti-Trafficking Coalition, will address issues of human trafficking, what it looks like here in the Bay Area, and what we can do to respond to this injustice at the Menlo Park Library on May 8 at 7:00 pm.

This is one of a series of presentations in association with the traveling exhibition Wherever There’s A Fight: A History of Civil Liberties in California, on display throughout April and May 2018 at the Menlo Park Main Library.