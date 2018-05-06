Photographer Stuart Jacobson holding open studio again this year

We discovered photographer Stuart Jacobson walking home last year from shopping at the Menlo Park Farmers Market and stopped by again this morning.
He has a houseful of lovely landscapes and captivating animal-in-the-wild photographs and will be available to talk with visitors until 5:00 pm today (1260 Middle Avenue). His home studio will also be open on May 19 and 20 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.
A complete list of artists participating in Silicon Valley Open Studios is available online.
