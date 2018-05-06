Spring workshops for teens and families at SafeSpace Community Engagement Center

SafeSpace Community Engagement Center (708 Oak Grove Ave, Menlo Park) offer these free workshops in May:

Mindfulness and Meditation for Teens Class

When: Thursdays from 6:00-7:00 pm (May 10, 17 & 24)

These classes introduce young people, ages 12-26, to the basic skills of a mindfulness practice. Each lesson will help guide to a more peaceful life by showing and engaging in the practices that help teens deal with everyday stress and anxiety. The lessons are simple and fun, yet effective. Topics include senses, body scan, emotions, self-care/ self-love and learning to be present. Sign up for all or any individual class. Free-donations are appreciated. Register through Eventbrite

Taught by Julie Brody, BSN, MA in Women’s Spirituality, Mindfulness Educator and Certified Yoga Instructor. Julie believes wholeheartedly in mindfulness as a practice that can change our perspectives, teach us about ourselves, and help change the world to be in a more compassionate and less competitive place. Julie holds a Master’s Degree in Women’s Spirituality and is a Certified Yoga Instructor.

“Rejection – The Silver Lining”: A Workshop for Parents

When: Tuesday, May 22, 2018, 7:00-8:30 pm

“Rejection – The Silver Lining” is a parent workshop created to help our teens build resilience in the face of setback. The discussion will be led by Havi Wolfson Hall, LCSW a Child and Adolescent Therapist from JFCS Parents Place in Palo Alto. She will be focusing on what to do and say when young people face rejection, for example, in a relationship, internship, sport, prom or with colleges. This workshop supports parents to share their personal experiences of growth and setback. In this way, they gain a deeper understanding of how challenges and struggles are a part of life and necessary toward building resiliency and opportunities through disappointment. Register through Eventbrite